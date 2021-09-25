CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Says Season 12’s Premiere Is a ‘Masterpiece’ Thanks to Tom Selleck

As the 12th season premiere of “Blue Bloods” approaches, fans are expecting drama and entertainment and compelling performers from the show’s stars. They may not have expected a “masterpiece.” But, according to one of those stars, that is what fans will be getting.

That “Blue Bloods” star is actress Vanessa Ray. She plays Eddie Janko, a New York City Police officer who married into the Reagan family. During an interview with PopCulture, Ray said one scene in particular in the premiere episode stands out as a “masterpiece.”

Fans, she also said, have star Tom Selleck to thank for that. Selleck stars as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan and Janko’s father-in-law. Janko is married to Frank’s son, Jamie, who is played by Will Estes. In addition to playing one of the lead characters, Selleck is also active behind the scenes of the popular CBS drama.

Ray said he took an interest in one scene between her and co-star Lauren Patton. Patton plays the NYPD partner of Janko. Ray shared that the “Magnum, P.I.” star also collaborated with them on the scene.

“He lovingly sat, read through the scene with us, gave us different ideas and different things,” Ray said “Then Barrett was cool, and he let us go and stage the whole thing, block the whole scene without anybody else. So just the two of us got to do it.”

Thanks to the input shared by Selleck, the scene is one that fans will enjoy, the 40-year-old “Blue Bloods” actress also shared.

“And then Tom was the one who edited that scene together. So I feel like this one scene in the first episode of Season 12 is like a masterpiece. It’s so fun,” Ray explained.

Vanessa Ray Said Her ‘Blue Bloods’ Co-Star Tom Selleck is ‘A Total Actor’s Actor’

Vanessa Ray also described the leadership style of the 76-year-old star.

“He’s a total actor’s actor,” the “Blue Bloods” actress explained. “So he would never give anybody notes, but he’ll give you like a, ‘You know, I was thinking that I was going to do it this way, and I wonder how your character would react if I did something this way.'”

These subtle suggestions from Tom Selleck are very helpful, according to Ray.

“Sort of like leading the way. And you’re like, ‘Oh yeah. A better idea than I had. Much better idea than I had. Okay. You’re right. You’re right.’ So he’s fun to work with,” she said.

The 12th season premiere of “Blue Bloods” is set for Friday, Oct. 1, on CBS at 10 p.m. (ET). The first episode of the season is titled “Hate Is Hate.”

Vanessa Ray also promised that fans should expect some very solid episodes of “Blue Bloods” this season.

“There are a lot of surprising things that happen in this first half of the season. Very surprising things. Shocking. And get your Kleenex out. It’s good. This is a strong season so far,” she added.

