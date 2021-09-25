CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Gabby Petito Case: Latest Update on What the Laundrie Family Lawyer Is Saying About Brian’s Disappearance

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCZRT_0c7p9piT00

Since Brian Laundrie went missing following Gabby Petito’s disappearance, investigators are searching for any new information that might lead to the location of the person of interest. The manhunt has now reached its second week. However, the FBI and responding police departments have had little success on Laundrie’s whereabouts. As a result, they’ve taken a stronger interest in any tips that the family or close sources can provide. However, even this has been fairly scarce.

Recently, a close friend of Brian Laundrie revealed that he did not have his phone or wallet when he left to go hiking on September 14. Upon first inspection, this may not seem like an especially crucial detail. However, it does support the theory that Gabby Petito’s fiancé most likely left with the intention of disappearing. Laundrie reportedly told his family that he was heading to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. This is where police have focused the majority of the search.

Now, Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, has spoken out regarding which items the person of interest had on him before disappearing.

Bertolino told News Nation Now reporter Brian Entin that Gabby Petito’s fiancé, indeed, did not have his phone or wallet. However, the attorney declined to respond when Entin asked where exactly the phone was, if not on Laundrie himself. Fellow news correspondent Ashleigh Banfield theorized that the phone was likely in the parents’ home or in police custody since the family was able to confirm that the phone was not with Laundrie.

Listen to the report below.

Attorney Says It Is ‘Unknown’ If Gabby Petito’s Fiancé Is Carrying Any Weapons

Bentin also asked the family attorney whether Gabby Petito’s fiancé had any weapons on him. His response: “unknown.”

While this doesn’t give investigators much confidence regarding Laundrie’s intentions, there was another piece of information that might bring investigators to the conclusion that Laundrie is, in fact, armed.

Previously, when Laundrie’s parents reported the 23-year-old missing on September 17, they expressed their worry for their son’s state. The Laundries feared that Gabby Petito’s fiancé would hurt himself while on the run from police. This information paired with the attorney’s latest statement could point investigators to assume that Laundrie does in fact have some form of a weapon on his person.

New Nation Now anchor Ashleigh Banfield commented on the family’s concern for their son, dismissing it as a ploy.

“And if they were so worried, why would they leave it for four days before they called the police and said ‘Give us a hand,'” Banfield said. “So I take a grain of salt anything now that comes from the family.”

As the search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé continues, the public hopes that the parents and their family attorney will reveal new information that will finally lead to Laundrie’s apprehension.

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Before he allegedly finds a fresh campsite possibly linked to Gabby Petito's fiance, the 'Dog's Most Wanted' star showed up at Brian's family home in Florida. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter is likely hot on the trail of Brian Laundrie, who is currently wanted by the authorities. Making use of his best skills, the reality TV star has reportedly found lead to the possible whereabouts of Gabby Petito's fiance.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘bought burner phone’ on the day he disappeared from parent’s home

Brian Laundrie reportedly purchased a burner phone on the day he disappeared from his parent’s home in Florida.Mr Laundrie was seen buying the phone in the company of an older woman at an AT&T store in North Port Florida on 14 September, sources told TMZ.FBI agents went to the store and seized CCTV footage in recent days, the celebrity news site claimed.Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino confirmed on Wednesday the phone purchase, but said he believed Mr Laundrie left the burner phone at home.“To my knowledge they did purchase a new phone and it’s the same phone that Brian...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashleigh Banfield
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Officials Uncover Identity of Hiker on Trail Cam After Speculation It Was Brian Laundrie

Upon further investigation, the man suspected as Brian Laundrie seen on a North Florida trail camera is in fact a local resident. Police in Okaloosa County confirmed via social media that the man seen on the Baker, Fla. trail camera was not Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundries#Fbi#The Carlton Reserve#News Nation Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend issues statement over her disappearance

The Florida man sought for questioning in the mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito broke his silence Tuesday, saying it’s “an extremely difficult time” for both families. “I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming,” Brian Laundrie said in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
districtchronicles.com

Days before Gabby Petito was reported missing, Brian Laundrie was ‘pictured’ in a couple’s selfie at a Fort De Soto campsite.

BRIAN Laundrie may have been “pictured” in a couple’s selfie at a Florida campsite 75 miles from his home days before his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing. The 23-year-old and his parents stayed at the Fort De Soto Park on September 6th, according to his family’s attorney, Steve Bertolino. Credit: NBC2.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

229K+
Followers
24K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy