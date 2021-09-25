Gabby Petito Case: Latest Update on What the Laundrie Family Lawyer Is Saying About Brian’s Disappearance

Since Brian Laundrie went missing following Gabby Petito’s disappearance, investigators are searching for any new information that might lead to the location of the person of interest. The manhunt has now reached its second week. However, the FBI and responding police departments have had little success on Laundrie’s whereabouts. As a result, they’ve taken a stronger interest in any tips that the family or close sources can provide. However, even this has been fairly scarce.

Recently, a close friend of Brian Laundrie revealed that he did not have his phone or wallet when he left to go hiking on September 14. Upon first inspection, this may not seem like an especially crucial detail. However, it does support the theory that Gabby Petito’s fiancé most likely left with the intention of disappearing. Laundrie reportedly told his family that he was heading to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. This is where police have focused the majority of the search.

Now, Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, has spoken out regarding which items the person of interest had on him before disappearing.

Bertolino told News Nation Now reporter Brian Entin that Gabby Petito’s fiancé, indeed, did not have his phone or wallet. However, the attorney declined to respond when Entin asked where exactly the phone was, if not on Laundrie himself. Fellow news correspondent Ashleigh Banfield theorized that the phone was likely in the parents’ home or in police custody since the family was able to confirm that the phone was not with Laundrie.

Listen to the report below.

Attorney Says It Is ‘Unknown’ If Gabby Petito’s Fiancé Is Carrying Any Weapons

Bentin also asked the family attorney whether Gabby Petito’s fiancé had any weapons on him. His response: “unknown.”

While this doesn’t give investigators much confidence regarding Laundrie’s intentions, there was another piece of information that might bring investigators to the conclusion that Laundrie is, in fact, armed.

Previously, when Laundrie’s parents reported the 23-year-old missing on September 17, they expressed their worry for their son’s state. The Laundries feared that Gabby Petito’s fiancé would hurt himself while on the run from police. This information paired with the attorney’s latest statement could point investigators to assume that Laundrie does in fact have some form of a weapon on his person.

New Nation Now anchor Ashleigh Banfield commented on the family’s concern for their son, dismissing it as a ploy.

“And if they were so worried, why would they leave it for four days before they called the police and said ‘Give us a hand,'” Banfield said. “So I take a grain of salt anything now that comes from the family.”

As the search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé continues, the public hopes that the parents and their family attorney will reveal new information that will finally lead to Laundrie’s apprehension.