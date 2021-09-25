NYPD Investigating Pair Of Deadly Shootings In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a pair of deadly shootings in Queens .

The first happened in front of a home on 102nd Road in Ozone Park around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by private means after he was shot in the torso and left leg. He later died at the hospital.

Another man died and one was hurt when gunfire broke out at the Astoria Houses just after 11 p.m.

Anthony Edwards, 31, died after he was shot in the face. The other man was shot in the groin and is in stable condition.

So far, there are no arrests in either case.