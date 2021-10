Clouds and sixties to start this morning. There is a low-end chance of some rain on the back edge of this system as it continues to move off to the east. The best chance to see any of that resides in the eastern fridge of the viewing area towards central MO. Most will stay completely dry. The clouds will slowly give way to sunshine later this afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb into the mid- to upper-70s. With clear skies and calming winds overnight, we'll be able to drop to near 50 degrees, making some head to the coat closet for a jacket to start the work week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO