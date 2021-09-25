CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

‘I always listen to my mom’: Nevada 1st-grader keeps mask on for school photo

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 8 days ago
LAS VEGAS — A Nevada first-grader politely but firmly refused to take off his mask for a school photograph, even to show off his big smile after losing four teeth.

Why? His mom told him not to remove the mask. And the boy was not going to disobey his mother.

Nicole Peoples, of Las Vegas, recounted the Sept. 7 conversation between her 6-year-old son, Mason, and the photographer on Monday in a Facebook post.

“He was super excited,” Peoples told The Washington Post. “I was expecting him to go to school and take his beautiful picture. I thought that he’d show that big, beautiful smile. Instead, he came home with the cutest story.”

Here is the exchange, according to Peoples.

Photographer: “OK, take your mask off.”

Mason: “My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I’m eating and far away from everybody.”

Photographer: “I’m sure it’s OK to take it off for your pictures.”

Mason: “No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on.”

Photographer: “Are you sure you don’t want to take it off for two seconds?”

Mason: “No, thank you, I always listen to my mom!”

Photographer: “OK, say cheese!”

“I’m so proud of him for sticking to his word but I should have been more clear about my rules on this day,” Peoples wrote on Facebook.

When Peoples and her husband received the picture, they agreed they had to buy it.

“The photo is just a great memory of what’s going on and how the kids are overcoming it.” Peoples told the Post. “It has a really special meaning because it shows how proud he was to listen and to follow my directions. Even when I wasn’t there to remind him, he remembered.”

Peoples said the response to her post was overwhelming, telling People that many posters began asking if they could send money, gifts or college contributions to Mason for his actions.

Peoples decided to create a GoFundMe page for Mason, called, “I Always Listen to My Mommy!” People have already donated more than $6,600 to the page.

©2021 Cox Media Group

