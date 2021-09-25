CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Christmas in the Fairy Forest

By Spy Desk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers from the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore are busy crafting ornaments for their wonderful large tree for the Festival of Trees, to be held over Thanksgiving weekend in November. Co-Chairman Stephanie Handy (left), and committee member Phyllis Ballantine spent an August afternoon working on needle felted fairy ornaments to go with their tree theme “Christmas in the Fairy Forest.” All-natural materials gathered from members’ gardens, whimsical fairy houses and woodland animals will complement the artistic tree. Plan to come see all the 100 amazing Christmas trees at the Festival of Trees to be held in the Gold Room of Easton’s Tidewater Inn from November 27 through 30.

