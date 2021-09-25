26% Think They Could Cook Eggs Better Than This Celebrity Chef

Scallops are often highly regarded as prized morsels from the sea, but in some circumstances they can taste downright soapy. Unlike the soapy flavor that many people can attribute to being inherent in fresh cilantro, there's an external reason why some types of scallops take on this characteristic (and it has to do with the way they can be prepped for a longer shelf-life). Thankfully, knowing the distinction between different types of this seafood delicacy can make it easy to avoid ending up with one that has an unwanted taste. It's also good to know that, depending on where you live and shop for seafood, the scallop selection may vary. But even then, there are steps you can take to avoid this less than desirable outcome.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO