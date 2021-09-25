Fate of the planet rests on amnesiac’s shoulders in “Project Hail Mary” | Book review
A man wakes up in a bed with a computer asking him what two plus two is. After some effort, the man is able to open his eyes and see that he is in an unfamiliar room and is attached to a variety of tubes and other equipment. The man is initially unable to speak the answer but eventually is able to gain the muscular control of his mouth to correctly answer. When he asks where he is, the computer continues to ask its programmed questions and eventually the man falls back asleep.www.journal-advocate.com
Comments / 0