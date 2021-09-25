Fate of the planet rests on amnesiac’s shoulders in “Project Hail Mary” | Book review

This is an all-time highest masculine energy week for the entire year (Mars conjoining Sun). The two options are to either ride this energy, or you will be ridden by it. There could be a third option, but it is not clear yet. Since it coincides with the New Moon (Oct 6th), the keyword is initiate, initiate, initiate. On the other hand, we also have Mercury still in retrograde until Oct 18th. Timelines are opening up, and as long as we stay flexible and open for little mishaps and miscommunications, it will benefit us in the long run. This week we are looking at the intricate scented weavings by Regime des Fleurs.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 HOURS AGO