Parents who reported trust in receiving COVID-19 information from family, internet and healthcare providers were more likely to plan to get the vaccine for their child. Nearly half of Black parents (48 percent) were hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine for their child, compared to 33 percent of Latinx parents and 26 percent of white parents, according to survey results from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Parents of children with public health insurance also reported more COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy (41 percent), compared to parents of children with private insurance (26 percent).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO