People connected to the internet use it for a wide range of purposes, often to catch up with friends on social media or randomly surf the web. Unfortunately, your social media friend may not be who they appear to be. Scammers earn victims’ trust by taking advantage of social networking sites and often pretend to be someone the victim already knows. They may send out a message or two with COVID-19 news, a fundraising request or perhaps a great deal on a product.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO