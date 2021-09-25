CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones: Every opportunity was given for the Rams to remain in St. Louis

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pending lawsuit over the relocation of the Rams continues to generate not nearly as much attention as it should, what with a trial looming in January, all legal obstacles to that trial removed, and owners like Stan Kroenke and Jerry Jones facing a court order to disclose financial information in support of a potential punitive damages award or pay $1,000 each per day until they do.

