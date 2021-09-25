CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

At Age 15, Nora Brown Bears the Torch of Ancient Music Traditions with Poise on New LP ‘Sidetrack My Engine’

By Madeline Crone
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEPNw_0c7p4ZgK00

“There’s not much music in my family,” 15-year-old Nora Brown tells American Songwriter about her second full-length album, Sidetrack My Engine.

Released September 24 via Jalopy Records, the seven-track A/B side collection follows Brown’s debut LP, Cinnamon Tree which Brown released at age 13. The Alice Gerrard-produced album sold out of its vinyl pressing after it debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Bluegrass Chart. Sidetrack My Engine sees the Brooklyn-born and bred virtuoso purveying old-time music traditions through the dynamic lens of a modern generation.

Mentored by folklorist/filmmaker/New Lost City Rambler John Cohen and the nurturing Jalopy Theater/Brooklyn Folk Fest scene, Brown got her start playing the ukulele as a small child. Her striking talent by age 6 led her parents to Shlomo Pestcoe, who took a young Brown under his veteran wing. Throughout years of lessons in his Brooklyn studio, Pestcoe instilled a deep reverence for ancient music traditions into an urban-raised kid with no tangible connection to Appalachia. Of all of the lessons he passed, Pestcoe’s lasting lesson is the idea that music should never be played alone.

“A big value of his was sharing music,” Brown says. “And Shlomo would have us play these recital-like things, which he called a hootenanny. So I ended up playing performing from a young age. It wasn’t solo, obviously, because I was so little, but I would play with a big group and slowly got accustomed to being on stage.”

Overcoming stage freight so early lent itself well to her already broad career as a music artist. More so than building confidence, these ‘hootenannies’ taught Brown how to interact with people on stage, playing with them in real-time. “I learned it was not a scary thing to perform, and that it was important to share music,” she says.

Pestcoe passed the same year Brown began to play the banjo. The first time she played the banjo “for real” was at her late teacher’s memorial service. At that point, she had only nailed down the basics, so out of necessity she sought out other teachers in the Brooklyn area to learn the technique of the claw hammer banjo. From there, the instrumentalist expanded her bounds, learning from everyone she could until she began teaching lessons herself.

Sidetrack My Engine is both a reverent nod to deeply-rooted ole-time traditions, and an exhibit of sonic heirlooms carefully amended to meet a modern moment with vintage elegance.

“Often it’s people who didn’t grow up with traditional music, myself included, that are the most protective, or sticklers about doing everything like it was done before,” says Brown. “I think that’s interesting because when people didn’t grow up with the music, they feel like to make it more personal, they have to guard it in a way but also pretend to have extensive knowledge on something that maybe they don’t, or maybe they don’t really know the true values of it. But protecting this tradition is what makes people feel close to you. And I feel like that sometimes I do that, but not always.”

Brown learned the opening tune—”8th of January,” featuring Jackson Lynch—from an archival recording of the great African American banjo and fiddle duet, Frazier and Patterson. The fiddle-driven entrance track commemorates the pivotal Battle of New Orleans in the War of 1812. As the torchbearer of historic etchings like these, Brown follows close to the song as it was originally performed here.

The young artist exhibits expressive vocals in “Frankie and Albert,” taking a page out of contemporary Eastern Kentucky banjo player, John Haywood’s book, having learned the song from him in person. But in songs like “The Very Day I’m Gone,” which comes from another Eastern Kentucky traditionalist, Addie Graham, Brown respectfully stamps the song with her own artistry. From its ancient roots, Brown diligently fills in the gaps with neo-traditional stylings.

“I do think that there are some attributes of traditional music that I appreciate and value and think that should be shared,” she says. This is not to say that I don’t respect or value the traditions, I completely do. But I also don’t think that there should be judgment or this ‘do it the right way, or like don’t do it at all’ kinda thing.”

Recorded in mono, live to tape in a large 19th century vaulted stone cellar, below the streets of Brooklyn, Sidetrack My Engine sees Brown pushing boundaries in an unexpected, non-controlled studio setting. Brown tracked her songs on an Ampex tape machine using vintage RCA ribbon mics. Arched ceilings and untamed echoes led to some unexpected issues on the tapes. But after sifting through the material, tampering with a few sounds, and smoothing out others, Brown delivers a raw, yet elevated album.

“I think that the unique space and the unique equipment, although it was tricky to work with, it was that same situation, which made the recording so special,” says Brown. “And I think that even though it was a very long and drawn-out process, and the results are maybe not what I had in mind at the beginning of the project, I think they’re really cool. And I’m excited to release them on a 10-inch vinyl—which is kind of an ode to kind of early recording days when that type of equipment and that size of records was being released.”

The album is available via digital download and on 10” white vinyl in a signed and numbered first edition with liner notes booklet, letterpress download card, and custom printed 100% recycled chipboard jackets with art drawn by Brown.

Listen to Nora Brown’s new album Sidetrack My Engine, here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” by The 5th Dimension

Listening to The 5th Dimension, the popular R&B group from the ‘60s and ‘70s, it’s impossible not to recognize the band’s beautiful sense of depth and the member’s lush harmonies. Together, the five-piece band, which was originally comprised of Lamonte McLemore, Marilyn McCoo, Florence LaRue, Ronald Townson, and Billy Davis, were like a Baroque painting in song.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 7 Allen Stone Songs

On November 12, the Washington-based, honey-smooth-voiced singer, Allen Stone, will release a new acoustic LP, which will include the cover of “Is This Love” and a number of Stone’s original songs. It’s never a bad time to take in Stone’s voice. In fact, it’s always a good time. So, in...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 10 Beastie Boys Songs

The Beastie Boys have had a long, illustrious, varied, up and down, amazing career. The three best buds from New York City burst on the scene with early hip-hop smashes like “Fight For Your Right” but soon evolved and developed outside of their “frat rap” beginnings into very nuanced emcees (and even instrumental musicians).
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Former Yeasayer Anand Wilder Found “Delirium Passes,” Then Assembled His First Solo Album

In December of 2019 Brooklyn, NY-based experimental alt-rock trio Yeasayer called it quits after 13 years. Within the next few months, as life began to shift worldwide with the onset of the pandemic, former Yeasayer co-vocalist Anand Wilder found himself back home with his wife—a nurse and first-responder when COVID hit—and kids, and fragments of solo material he had already been conceptualizing.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
American Songwriter

‘Half A Hundred Years’: Ray Benson Weighs in on the Last 50 Years of Legendary Roots Group Asleep at the Wheel

When Ray Benson told Jamey Johnson that his band, Asleep at the Wheel, was coming up on their 50th anniversary, Johnson responded, ‘That’s half a hundred years!’” This humored perspective got Benson thinking about the sacrifices made for the sake of this era-defining outfit. As he sat down with this new song title, highlights of his experiences—the places they’ve been and the people they met and played for—flooded into what would become the title track of Asleep at the Wheel’s milestone album, Half A Hundred Years.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bears#Old Time Music#Traditional Music#Ancient Music#Torch#Jalopy Records
American Songwriter

The Connells Return with ‘Steadman’s Wake’ & New Approach to Music

Is it really a comeback if they never left our playlists?. After a twenty-year release hiatus, The Connells dropped their ninth studio album titled Steadman’s Wake on September 24. The beloved rock band from Raleigh, North Carolina, first formed at Chapel Hill at the University of North Carolina in 1984 with brothers Mike Connell and David Connell. Lead vocalist Doug MacMillan and former drummer John Schultz then completed the original lineup. Together they created their debut album, Darker Days (1985), and later the college-radio favorite album, Boylan Heights (1987).
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Listen: Long-Lost Recording of Johnny Cash Covering Bob Dylan Rediscovered

A long-lost live track of the hallowed singer-songwriter Johnny Cash covering another all-timer, Bob Dylan, has just resurfaced and fans can hear it now. The song, a rendition of Dylan’s, “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” will be part of new Cash live album, Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24, 1968, which is set for release digitally on October 29 and on vinyl December 3, via The Owsley Stanley Foundation.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Dennis Quaid Talks Songwriting, Upcoming Solo Tour, Getting A Record Deal In The ‘80s, and More

Since first stepping into the spotlight in the late ‘70s, Dennis Quaid has established himself as a beloved actor, contributing to classic films like Breaking Away, The Right Stuff, The Big Easy, Great Balls Of Fire! and more. Through it all, audiences around the world have come to know and love him for his phenomenal ability to help carry stories and bring characters to life… but what folks might not know is that acting isn’t Quaid’s only passion—in fact, long before he ever considered himself an actor, he saw himself as a musician.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Candlebox Returns Lone and Wild with ‘Wolves’

There’s the lone wolf and the pack mentality. The two ends of the psyche, and how it relates to where humans are in this moment in time, are what Candlebox explores on their seventh album Wolves. Produced by Dean Dichoso at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, and following Disappearing in Airports in 2016, Wolves takes a cold, hard look at the pitfalls of humanity and its more vulnerable states.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Release New Album, ‘Love For Sale’

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are two of our favorite singers. So, when they announced their new album and this trailer for its release, we were all atwitter. Now it’s here. The duo’s new record of Cole Porter renditions, Love For Sale, is out now (October 1). Porter, of course, is a famed American composer whose work in the early half of the 20th century is unparalleled. Many of his tunes, like, “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” have since become standards.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Review: The Doobies Are Relit

There’s something to be said for a band that manages to maintain total consistency throughout a 50-year career. So credit the Doobie Brothers for achieving exactly that, despite periodical shifts in its line-up and a mid-’80s hiatus that lasted five years. Preceded by a four-song self-titled EP released earlier this...
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Liam Gallagher Announces New Solo Album ‘C’mon You Know’

Oasis co-founder, Liam Gallagher, announced Friday (October 1) the forthcoming release of his newest solo LP, C’mon You Know, which is slated for release May 27, 2022. Gallagher, who is, of course, brothers with Oasis songwriter, co-founder, and co-frontman, Noel, also announced a giant headlining show on June 4 with Michael Kiwanuka. Watch the trailer for that below.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Fortunate Youth is Letting the ‘Good Times (Roll On)’ with New Reggae/Rock Music

Hailing from the beach city of Hermosa Beach, California, Fortunate Youth is a reggae-rock sextet known for its smooth grooves. Composed of artists Dan Kelly, Jered Draskovich, Corey Draskovich, Travis Walpole, Greg Gelb, and Revelation Kalauli, Fortunate Youth quickly became a favorite touring troupe. Recently, however, the pandemic imposed a slower pace on the band and the group took their time to curate their next record.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy