Insane Clown Posse Set to Release One-Day-Only Documentary on Battle with FBI

Friday (September 24), the rowdy face-painted musical group Insane Clown Posse announced the forthcoming release of its new documentary, The United States of Insanity, which is set for theaters nationwide on October 26.

Watch the trailer below:

The “outrageous” movie shows the band’s “First Amendment rights battle against the FBI,” according to a press release. The band, which some considered a gang, in part because of its violent music and in part because of its close-knit fans, called “Juggalos,” fought back against this designation.

Tickets are on sale now for the one-night-only event, which also features never-before-seen concert footage from the group known as “the world’s most hated band.”

For more information, visit the band’s official site here.

Watch a video with famed stunt artist, Steve O, talk about ICP, the Juggalos, the FBI, and more here: