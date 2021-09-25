CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Catalonia's Puigdemont to attend October extradition hearing

By ANDREA ROSA, NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press
Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALGHERO, Sardinia (AP) — Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont vowed Saturday to keep travelling throughout Europe to campaign for the region's independence from Spain but confirmed he would appear at an Oct. 4 hearing to decide whether he will be extradited to Spain to face sedition charges. Support local journalism...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Catalan regional chief calls for Puigdemont's immediate release

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Catalonia’s regional chief Pere Aragones called for the immediate release of his predecessor Carles Puigdemont, who was detained by Italian police on Thursday evening, and asked the Spanish government to withdraw the arrest warrant against him. Aragones told reporters on Friday he would travel to Sardinia, where...
POLITICS
Reuters

Catalan separatist leader to attend hearing in Italy on Oct. 4

MILAN (Reuters) - Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont said on Saturday he would be in Sardinia on Oct. 4 to attend a court hearing on his European arrest warrant after being kept in police custody in Italy for less then 24 hours. A court in Sardinia released Puigdemont on Friday,...
EUROPE
BBC

Spain Catalonia: Top separatist Carles Puigdemont arrested in Italy

An exiled politician wanted by Spain over a failed attempt to win independence for one of its biggest regions has been arrested in Italy. Carles Puigdemont, former leader of the Catalonia region, is being held on a Spanish arrest warrant. He fled to Belgium after a banned independence referendum was...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carles Puigdemont
Reuters

Key dates in Catalonia's independence bid and subsequent events

(Reuters) - The Spanish government demanded Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont be extradited to face sedition charges in Spain on Friday after he was detained by Italian police in Sardinia. Below is a timeline of key events since separatist leaders held an independence referendum in Catalonia that had been banned...
POLITICS
AFP

Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont pledges return to Sardinia for hearing

Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont said he would return to Belgium on Monday, but promised to come back to Italy for a court hearing there on Spain's request for his extradition. The declaration was the latest twist in a long-running political saga that began in October 2017 when a referendum was staged by Catalonia's separatist regional government despite a ban by Madrid and the process was marred by police violence. Puigdemont, who had been arrested in Italy at Spain's request over an independence referendum that Madrid ruled illegal, was speaking a day after he was allowed to walk free from prison pending the October 4 extradition hearing. "I plan to return to Brussels on Monday because there is a meeting of the foreign trade committee, of which I am a member," the EU lawmaker told journalists in the Sardinian village of Algero, where he was due to attend Adifolk, a Catalan cultural festival.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Key Dates In Catalonia's Separatist Crisis

Four years after Catalonia's government staged a failed independence bid, former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont is arrested in Italy and may face extradition to Spain, where he is wanted on sedition charges. Here are the key dates in the separatist crisis in the northeastern region of Spain. On September 6,...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalonia#Extradition#Alghero#Ap#Catalan
Times Daily

Algeria blasts French leader, bans flights, recalls diplomat

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria has refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in the wake of what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
WORLD
Times Daily

Merkel urges Germans: Keep fighting for democracy

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Germans must keep working for democracy, as the country celebrated the 31st anniversary of the merger of East and West. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
POLITICS
Times Daily

PM vows to rebuild Spanish island hit by volcanic eruption

MADRID (AP) — Spain's prime minister vowed Sunday to rebuild the island of La Palma, where a volcanic eruption has spewed molten lava and a thick cloud of pyroclastic ash for the past two weeks, destroying houses and banana crops. The eruption is giving no indications it will end soon.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Protesters denounce Bosnian Serb leaders, claim corruption

Several thousand people rallied Saturday in Bosnia against the government in Serb-dominated part of the Balkan nation. The protesters accused the ruling party of nationalist leader Milorad Dodik of crime and corruption, including in the procurement of ventilators and other equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. No incidents were reported at the rally held at the central square in the northwest town of Banja Luka. The town’s mayor, Drasko Stanivukovic, who is an opposition leader, said “we are launching a struggle against the private state!” “This is not a protest, this is an uprising!” he said.The opposition in the Serb part of Bosnia have accused the government of curbing media freedoms and democracy in the entity that comprises nearly half of the country. They demanded replacement of the health minister and hospital managers in the entity over alleged corruption. The Bosnian Serb entity, called Republika Srpska, and the Bosniak-Croat one were formed after the 1992-95 war that left more than 100,000 people dead and millions displaced.Dodik has insisted on trying to separate the Serb-run part of Bosnia from the rest of the country. The pro-Russian Serb leader is also a member of the multi-ethnic Bosnian presidency.
PROTESTS
Times Daily

Russia hits record number of daily COVID-19 deaths

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Sunday reported a record daily death toll from COVID-19, the fifth time in a week that deaths have hit a new high. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Georgia polls close in vote after ex-president Saakashvili's arrest

Polls closed Saturday in Georgian municipal elections, a day after the dramatic arrest of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, who called from custody for the country's "peaceful transition to a genuine democracy". In comments to AFP through a representative, who visited him in prison on Saturday, Saakashvili said "Georgia needs a peaceful transition towards a genuine democracy where political opponents are not locked up on falsified charges or forced into exile."
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Pacquiao files bid for presidency as Philippine race heats

Newly retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao filed his certificate of candidacy for the Philippine presidency Friday at the start of a weeklong registration period for candidates seeking to lead a Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts. Elections officials placed heavy restrictions to prevent the Oct. 1-8 registration period from drawing huge crowds of political supporters and becoming hotbeds for coronavirus infections. Aside from the presidency and vice presidency, more than 18,000 national, local and congressional posts will be contested in the elections May 9, 2022.Considered an Asian bastion of democracy,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
persecution.org

Five Christians in India’s Uttar Pradesh State Arrested On False Forced Conversion Charges

09/26/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – On September 10, five Christians, including a pastor, were arrested by police after being attacked by radical Hindu nationalists in the Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The Christians were falsely charged under Uttar Pradesh’s anti-conversion law and spend several days in jail before being released on bail on September 14.
WORLD
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Catalonia

The distinct and fiercely independent region in northeastern Spain stretches above and below Barcelona, offering a wealth of experiences, landscapes and great hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip. Catalonia has its own language and traditions differentiating itself from the rest of Spain, which is just part of the reason...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Spain's PM Sanchez Vows to Rebuild La Palma Once Eruption Ends

LA PALMA (Reuters) - Spain will help rebuild La Palma, where a volcanic eruption has destroyed hundreds of buildings and forced thousands to evacuate their homes, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday, adding that the island was safe for tourists to visit. Making his third visit to La Palma,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy