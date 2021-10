Twire.gg’s PCS5 fantasy PUBG is entering its second week. These tournaments are similar to HLTV’s classic fantasy tournaments. This is an expansion for a site that already is one of the hubs for everything PUBG esports. It should be noted that the site is running a separate tournament for each region. That means four tournaments and four different rosters. It is insanely simple to do, which should hopefully encourage fans to give it a try. This begs the questions, what players provide the best value in each region heading into week two? For those who want to join, be sure to click the link attached to this text!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO