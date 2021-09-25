I Finally Kissed Dry, Cracked Lips Goodbye With These Hydrating Products

If you live in New York City, there’s no way to avoid the harsh winters (minus you jetting off to the Caribbean or somewhere warmer, that is). Frigid temperatures mean that slippery ice patches lurk at every corner and wind whips your hair around with reckless abandon. Though a snow day in winter sounds appealing, the muddy puddles that follow well, not so much — especially for New Yorkers who commute on foot. You’ll want to focus on the closet staples that’ll get you where you need to go by finding the best shoes for every New York winter. Picking the right footwear for the upcoming colder seasons will have the difference between a manageable day and one you spend slipping around.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO