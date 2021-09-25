CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson Area’s cowardly compromise in Native American school logo issue | Turkeys & Trophies

By Express-Times opinion staff
 8 days ago
As if high school sports coaches don’t have enough to deal with already. The pressures of the job, particularly in a region as competitive as the Lehigh Valley, are immense. The pay is generally low. Accolades – especially from parents who always seem to find something wrong with the team’s strategy – are rare. And you’re constantly disciplining teenagers who are always acting like… well... teenagers. A proposal concocted by Wilson Area School District administrators to address the district’s logo is only going to make it harder for the coaches. After backlash over an initial plan to change the logo so it no longer depicts a Native American chief in a headdress, the district went back to the drawing board and came up with a compromise to provide an array of 28 different logos, some of which don’t include the Native American image. It will be up to the individual coaches and teams to pick a logo when the time comes to purchase new uniforms and gear. We can have the debate some other time about whether the image should go amid criticism that it’s racially insensitive. For now, let’s focus on the cowardliness of the administration and the school board for not taking a stand one way or the other. Leaving it up to the coaches and teams is a dereliction of duty and shows an astonishing lack of leadership. Wilson Area School District is a diverse district and it’s almost guaranteed that at least one parent of an athlete in every single program will have strong feelings about which logo to use. The compromise would essentially force the coaches to take a side and alienate certain players and their parents, all because their bosses don’t have the guts to make a decision and stand by it. It’s an added burden that no other Colonial League coach would have to endure.

