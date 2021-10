Mickey Guyton appeared as the musical guest on Monday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Guyton led her band through “Lay It On Me” at 30 Rock. “Lay It On Me” is featured on Remember Her Name, the country star’s recently released debut full-length studio album. Mickey penned the song with Gavin Slate and Jaden Michaels. “I wanted to write a song like, ‘You know what? I can’t save you from what you’re going through, but let me just help you take a load off for a minute.’ And that’s what that song really was about,” Guyton explained on Today’s Country With Kelleigh Bannen as per Taste Of Country after she revealed the tune was inspired by a health scare her husband went through.

