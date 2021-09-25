Eliy Orcko to release new album ‘Idiot,’ with special Unplugged Brewing Co. beer release
ELYRIA, Ohio -- When they set out to make an album about love, Elyria musician Eliy Orcko went straight to two of the best examples in their life: grandparents. Audio clips of conversations between Orcko and their grandmother and grandfather are peppered throughout “Idiot” -- a 15-track project that explores new territory for the hip-hop musician. Along with a newfound jazz and blues flair, the concepts within “Idiot” lean heavily on conversations with Orcko’s grandparents.www.cleveland.com
