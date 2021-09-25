Usyk: Fight With Joshua Should Have Happened A Year Ago, But God's Will It's Happening Now
Oleksandr Usyk and his team fought and then fought some more, until they finally got the fight they wanted all along. The move from cruiserweight to heavyweight has been a relatively smooth transition for Ukraine’s Usyk (18-0, 13KOs), though receiving his overdue title shot in boxing’s most storied division proved to be another matter. Nearly two full years after moving up in weight, the former World cruiserweight champion finally gets the chance to become a two-division titlist ahead of his challenge of WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua this weekend.www.boxingscene.com
