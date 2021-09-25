CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finished Ted Lasso? This Bollywood sports movie is the inspirational film you need

By Henry St Leger
TechRadar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of Ted Lasso’s glorious Emmy win, it’s easy to see that the beloved Apple TV Plus show has stirred our collective love for an inspirational, underdog sports story. But for those who have finished the latest season, or simply want more of the heartwarming on-the-pitch action and off-the-pitch drama that made Ted Lasso such a success, they need look no further than Chak De! India.

