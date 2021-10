It has been about a month since the Galaxy Z Fold 3 first landed in consumers’ hands. The jury is already out, and Samsung’s latest and greatest foldable has had mixed but mostly positive reviews. One aspect of the device that very few reviewers dare to test out is the device’s durability, mostly because of the $1,800 price tag attached to it. Fortunately, there are a few that do take the plunge and try to confirm or refute Samsung’s claims about the phone’s durability.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO