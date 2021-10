Digital preservation has always been a concern for new modern consoles. With newer hardware releases, more software becomes depreciated every generation change. While there will always be newer devices to play old software, the old hardware still ages. With many newer consoles including a set battery for date and time, these will eventually run out of power. In the case of the Sony PS4, the CMOS battery posed a serious threat to the longevity of the console. Not only is it a threat to digital and physical games, but the issue is also prevalent to all current and future PS4 owners. With the most current PS4 firmware release 9.0, the PlayStation 4 CBOMB issue has finally been fixed. Sony PS4 consoles will now play physical and digital games on consoles with a dead CMOS battery.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO