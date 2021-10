Derek Hough is celebrating Dancing With The Stars’ first same-sex couple featuring singer and dancer Jojo Siwa for the show’s 30th season. Siwa, who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, will be paired with a woman dancer. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough told Deadline at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday after winning a golden statuette for Best Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming for Dancing with the Stars. “After living in the UK for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common. I’m very excited to see it.” Hough also confirmed he’d be...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 20 DAYS AGO