CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Eventing superstar Andrew Nicholson hangs up his boots

By News Team
everythinghorseuk.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEventing superstar Andrew Nicholson hangs up his boots. Eventing superstar Andrew Nicholson (60) this week announced his retirement from top competition in favour of producing younger horses for 2* and 3* level, and sale. The notice of retirement came after he competed at Blenheim Palace International Horse trails last weekend....

everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Becky Moody’s Jagerbomb wins NEXGEN 7yr-old final

Becky Moody’s homebred Jagerbomb wins NEXGEN 7yr-old championship final. Becky Moody rides away with a first and third in NEXGEN seven-year-old championship final. Becky Moody’s homered gelding, Jagerbomb scooped the NEXGEN seven-year-old dressage championship final at Hickstead on Friday 24th September, riding away with a final mark of nine and an impressive £2,000. Sara-Jane Lanning and Hawtins lyric came in second with 8.26, with Moody also taking third place with Jo Cooper’s Electron x Diamond Hit gelding Jack Diamond, finishing on 7.94.
ANIMALS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

FEI WBFSH Jumping World Breeding Championships 2021 Young Horses

FEI WBFSH Jumping World Breeding Championships 2021 Young Horses. The BWP, WESTF and KWPN Studbooks shared the glory at the 2021 edition of the FEI WBFSH Jumping World Breeding Championship for Young Horses at Lanaken in Belgium which drew to a close with German riders claiming victory in all three categories.
ANIMALS
Tribal Football

Ex-Arsenal star Nasri: Why I chose to hang up boots

Former Arsenal star Samir Nasri has expanded on his decision to retire. Nasri announced last night that he was hanging up his boots after failing to find himself a new club this season. The 34 year-old last saw action in 2020 with Anderlecht. He told JDD: "One episode hurt me...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Soccer-Former France international Nasri hangs up his boots

(Reuters) – Former France midfielder Samir Nasri announced on Sunday that he was officially retiring from professional football after a career that started in 2004. Nasri, 34, served an 18-month doping suspension from 2018, an episode that he said changed his way of seeing football. “It was just an injection...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Boots#Eventing#Great Britain#Oxford#Nz#Burghley Horse Trials#Badminton Horse Trials
firstsportz.com

Olympics Bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh hangs up his boots

Indian drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh who helped India to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics has called time on his international career. Rupinder announced his decision to retire from the sport on social media on Thursday morning. The ace drag-flicker played 223 matches during his 13-year-long career for the Indian team.
SPORTS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Zara Tindall heads to United States for inaugural 5 star event

Zara Tindall heads to United States for inaugural 5 star event. Granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II, Zara Tindall, will head to the states alongside Olympic medalist, France’s Astier Nicolas to compete in the inaugural Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, this October (2021). Held between the 14-17 October, Tindal and...
SPORTS
AFP

Landmark 100th running of Arc set for Snowfall

Snowfall can erase Aidan O'Brien's bitter memories of last year and give the record-breaking Irish trainer a third win in the 100th running of France's most iconic race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday. Snowfall will be opposed by 14 rivals at Longchamp with the probability the landmark running of the Arc will, like the first in 1920, be won by a foreign raider. This year's Epsom Oaks winner -- she won by a record 16 lengths -- will be accompanied by stablemates Frankie Dettori's mount Love (impressive winner of the 2020 Oaks) and Broome. O'Brien will be just thankful they break from the starting stalls after last year's debacle when he had to withdraw his quartet of runners on the eve of the race due to an illegal substance being discovered in their feed.
WORLD
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Day: 2 October 2021

A Fantastic Day of Top Class Competition at Osberton International The crowds came out in their droves to enjoy an action packed third day at Osberton International. John-Paul Sheffield and the talented chestnut, Cathmore Fusion owned by Vanessa Garfoot started the day well when heading a fantastic line up in the British Eventing 5YO Championship. “I was delighted with him today, he was a star and I am very excited about his future, he is definitely looking like a Le Lion horse,” said John-Paul. “He was produced by Ginnie Turnbull…
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Warwickshire land glorious domestic double with Bob Willis Trophy win

Warwickshire sealed a historic first-class double as they claimed the Bob Willis Trophy with an emphatic innings-and-199-run victory over Lancashire at Lord’s.Requiring four wickets to collect another honour a week after being crowned winners of the LV= Insurance County Championship, Warwickshire took just 70 minutes on day four to bring the curtain down on the English season.Resuming on 171 for six, Lancashire needed 269 runs just to make their opponents bat again and while there was some spirit among their lower order, particularly Luke Wood (28) and Tom Bailey (24), they subsided to 241 all out.Warwickshire are Bob Willis Trophy champions 🏆 #BWTFinal pic.twitter.com/CzqjaxigFg— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) October 1, 2021In truth, the Red Rose, the championship runners-up, were second favourites after they slipped to 12 for six on the opening morning and while they battled to 78, Warwickshire racked up 518 to underline their champion status.Danny Briggs and Liam Norwell finished with three wickets apiece in Lancashire’s second innings as Warwickshire got their hands on a trophy named after their ex-fast bowler, who served the Bears with distinction from 1972 to 1984.
SPORTS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Brilliant British young guns clinch Challenge Cup Trophy

Brilliant British young guns clinch Challenge Cup, written by Louise Parkes. It was a night for the next generation as the British claimed the Challenge Cup Trophy at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final 2021 at the Real Club de Polo in Barcelona, Spain. Clear rounds from 22-year-old Harry...
SPORTS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Day: 29 September 2021

World’s most expensive foal sold at auction The world’s most expensive foal has sold at auction. Colt foal, Especially for Fun Z, sold at Zangersheide Quality Auction for a massive €160,000. An auction night that will ‘go down in history’, the world record-breaking price knocked the previous record out of the park. Sold to a German buyer, the foal is out of Portuguese rider Luciana Diniz’s Olympic ride. Diniz’s took 17-year-old mare, Fit For Fun 13, to the Rio Olympic’s in 2016. The Hannoverian chestnut mare has also made many Nations Cup team…
ANIMALS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final 2021

Germans show their strength in thrilling opening round written by Louise Parkes. But for the newly-crowned European champions from Switzerland it was an entirely different experience when they finished 12th of the 15 competing nations, missing the cut into the top eight who will battle it out for the title on Sunday afternoon.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy