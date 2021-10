After 16 years helping Jefferson County’s youth discover the opportunities available through 4H, Linda Davis Farris has retired. “You think 16 years is a long time, it’s not. It goes real fast,” Farris said recently. “This morning we were walking and a car drove by and I said there goes one of my kids. She’s all grown up and married and has a baby now. It happens real quick. I loved every minute of it.”