CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Public approval of Supreme Court hits a new low in U.S., Gallup poll finds

By Bailey Aldridge
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Public opinions on the U.S. Supreme Court have recently worsened in the country, new Gallup polling found. A Gallup poll released Thursday found that approval of the job the high court is doing reached a new low while disapproval reached a new high. Additionally, the poll found a “steep decline” in the number of Americans who trust the federal government’s judicial branch and that more than ever think the court is “too conservative.”

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Supreme Court approval drops as new term brings divisive issues

As the U.S. Supreme Court nears the start of a term that will pose fresh challenges to its institutional legitimacy, a new poll is showing declining confidence in the court and growing concern that it is driven by politics. The Marquette University Law School poll, released Wednesday, found nationwide approval...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS 58

American support for U.S. Supreme Court drops: MU Law Poll

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The U.S Supreme Court rapidly lost support from the left after a string of recent decisions including leaving a controversial Texas abortion law in place, according to Marquette Law Poll Director Charles Franklin. "The court had an unusually active August, and it's had some effect," Franklin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
erienewsnow.com

Dissension at the Supreme Court as justices take their anger public

Supreme Court justices have revealed a new level of defensiveness and anger in recent weeks, showing irritation with public expectations, the news media and one another. The extraordinary public display extends beyond any single justice or case, although the majority's decision to let a Texas near-ban on abortions take effect has plainly triggered much of the consternation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

The Major Supreme Court Cases to Watch This Fall

The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court will return to the bench to hear oral arguments on Oct. 4, kicking off what could be one of the most monumental terms in years. After an unusually busy summer—in which they handed down major rulings on immigration and the federal eviction ban—the justices will hear several historic cases this fall, including ones that could have significant consequences for abortion access and gun rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Advocates Rally In Annapolis To Defend Abortion Rights

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Advocates rallied in Annapolis on Saturday to join a nationwide effort to stand up and defend abortion rights. “I’m out here to protect the rights of my body and my daughters’ bodies,” said Sara Knight, who attended the rally. “I just want everyone to be able to make their own choice.” They spoke out against the recently passed Texas law that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy before many women even know they’re pregnant. “It is not the role of the government to be controlling any of our bodies and any of our choices and our life...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Americans#The Supreme Court#Republicans#Democrats
Fox News

Georgia Dem would rather keep Confederate monument than raise Clarence Thomas statue

A Georgia Democrat has denounced the idea of raising a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas statue, saying she would prefer to keep a Confederate monument. The proposal to display a statue of Thomas on the Georgia statehouse grounds has proved divisive among the legislature. Georgia Republicans have strongly endorsed the plan, but Georgia Democrats have taken a more hardline opposition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Pennsylvania students want classmate banned from campus for opposing pronoun policy

A group of Point Park University students in Pittsburgh launched a petition to have their fellow classmate banned from campus after he criticized the school's pronoun policy. Campus Reform Correspondent and Point Park University student Logan Dubil was met with a petition from his classmates to school administrators that demanded his removal from campus for criticizing the university's "Misgendering, Pronoun Misuse, and Deadnaming Policy," which Fox News previously reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNN

Why October 19 could be a catastrophic day for the US economy

New York (CNN Business) — The United States could be just weeks away from defaulting on its debt for the first time ever. The $28.4 trillion debt limit was reinstated August 1. Since then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been keeping the nation's finances afloat by using emergency accounting maneuvers. Known as "extraordinary measures," these steps allow the government to borrow additional funds without breaching the debt ceiling.
ECONOMY
Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy