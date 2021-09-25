Public approval of Supreme Court hits a new low in U.S., Gallup poll finds
Public opinions on the U.S. Supreme Court have recently worsened in the country, new Gallup polling found. A Gallup poll released Thursday found that approval of the job the high court is doing reached a new low while disapproval reached a new high. Additionally, the poll found a “steep decline” in the number of Americans who trust the federal government’s judicial branch and that more than ever think the court is “too conservative.”www.mahoningmatters.com
