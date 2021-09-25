CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sensational weekend sunshine to hold in place

By Tony Chiavaroli
wbtw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Saturday morning everyone! We’re looking at an abundance of sunshine to kickoff the weekend, with earlier temps in the 50s and low 60s. Highs into the afternoon will average near 80 degrees with all blue skies all around for the region. Another cool and clear night will be in store for us as well.

www.wbtw.com

KFDA

Return of the Sunshine

After cool conditions and rain for most of the weekend, our Saturday marks the beginning of a warm up for the remainder of the forecast. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 50s, with a low of 51. Skies look to be mostly sunny for Sunday, and pretty much for the rest of the week as well. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s, then 80s as we head into next week with no rain chances any time soon.
ENVIRONMENT
klkntv.com

Sunshine returns for the latter half of the weekend

Cloud cover has blanketed the sky over the last few days, which kept temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s on Friday and Saturday. Although a few light showers were seen on radar Saturday afternoon, these were very sparse in coverage and most remained dry. It is possible to see a...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Abundant sunshine returns for Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We saw some breaks in the clouds early Saturday, but cloud cover filled back in by mid-morning and thickened up throughout the day. This caused our high temperature of 72° in Omaha to occur earlier in the day, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper-60s for the afternoon and staying there. A few spotty showers popped up during the afternoon, with areas of patchy drizzle moving from north to south.
OMAHA, NE
wbtw.com

Back to rain showers this coming week

Good morning my friends! Clouds are mixing in more with sunshine for our Sunday, but highs will increase to the low and mid-80s again. Some spotty showers look to be around into Monday as rain chances make their way back to us. Most highs into the middle of the week will be around or just above 80.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday Storm Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as chilly waking up today, but rain showers are here as an area of low-pressure tracks through the region. There’s no severe weather threat today, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out along with gusty winds around 20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas should pick up about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our sunsets are now before 7:00 PM! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Southwesterly flow keeps mild temperatures around through the week with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Monday, we also have a treat for showers and storms through the morning and afternoon, but they will taper off through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday will be the dry day this week and the warmest with partly sunny skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Scattered showers stick around for the end of the week but right now it’s looking to shape up just in time for the weekend! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

