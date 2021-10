Much of Michigan had significant rain last week, and it shows in the drought rankings. The western half of the U.S. has not had any help on its devastating drought. There is still about 22 percent of Michigan rated as abnormally dry. An abnormally dry ranking is not drought. Drought status officially starts at moderate drought. Moderate drought now only covers three percent of Michigan. Huron County and two small areas of the U.P. are the only areas in moderate drought.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO