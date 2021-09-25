CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WATCH: GameDay's Lee Corso calls future Alabama upset, sings Sinatra

By Jonathan Wagner about 16 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHNpY_0c7ozbIB00
John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

ESPN College GameDay is in Chicago at Soldier Field for Week 4’s matchup between No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin. Prior to the show, GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit tweeted a video on Saturday morning with analyst Lee Corso. In the video, Corso discussed last week’s matchup between Florida and Alabama and believes the No. 1 Crimson Tide is vulnerable, with an upset coming in the near future.

“The question is this: Was Florida that good? Or is Alabama vulnerable? In the second half, Alabama was not physical,” Corso said. “And that’s what happened. Florida should have won that game. I’ll tell you what, Alabama is very vulnerable. One of the two weeks, either Mississippi or Texas A&M [will upset Alabama].”

Corso did go on to admit that he still thinks that Alabama is the best team in the country. But that doesn’t mean things won’t change in the future.

“Alabama,” Corso said when asked who the best team in college football is. “I didn’t say they weren’t going to get beat. But they’re the best team right now by far.”

Corso isn’t the only expert with concerns over Alabama

Alabama is currently 3-0 with wins over Miami, Mercer, and Florida on the season. The Crimson Tide will host Southern Miss on Saturday night. Florida, meanwhile, is 2-1 with wins over Florida Atlantic and South Florida. For Alabama, the schedule only gets tougher as the heart of SEC play gets going. After Southern Miss in Week 4, Alabama hosts No. 13 Ole Miss. The Rebels could have the best offense in the country behind Heisman hopeful quarterback Matt Corral.

After hosting Ole Miss, Alabama travels to face No. 7 Texas A&M on the road. Alabama also faces Mississippi State, Tennessee, LSU, No. 16 Arkansas, and No. 23 Auburn down the stretch.

Herbstreit voiced his thoughts earlier in the week, saying that he has some concerns about Alabama.

“There’s some concerns with Alabama,” Herbstreit said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “I mean, we all wanted to after we watched them in the first couple of weeks put them in the championship. It’s Nick Saban, it’s Alabama. It doesn’t matter who’s on the roster, they’re in. But going to Florida, as you know, they’ve moved offensive linemen around. You’ve got one returning starter at the same position that he played a year ago.

“You’ve got a new offensive line coach in in Doug Marrone. You got a new offensive coordinator, new quarterback. On the road, they got whipped up front in certain series in that game. So, I think it just shows that Alabama’s got work to do, especially offensively. They’ve got to continue to build continuity on that side of the ball. The ceiling is incredibly high with Bryce Young and the receivers.”

Comments / 10

M J
8d ago

I played football for many years and saw through my own experience that the best team prediction doesn't automatically win , it's the team that wants it the most that deservingly wins at the end of the game.🏈

Reply(1)
9
RighteousR
8d ago

Always wishful thinking, hoping to see Alabama loose. They hate us so. Jealously tired of loosing to us year after year. The national champion champion.

Reply(1)
9
Dale Brooks
8d ago

I hope the media keeps acting like Alabama is not that good Saban loves to prove people wrong it is going to make Saban and the players want to play with alot more intensity it might make some teams doubt themselves but it makes Bama want to prove people who doubt them wrong. I can't wait to see Bama play the rest of the season !!

Reply
4
On3.com

