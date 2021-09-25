Reds: 3 September surprises who’ve improved their 2022 roster hopes
These three Reds have excelled in September. September call-ups work a bit different these days. Rather than inviting a slew of minor leaguers to the major league dugout, front offices are not limited to employ just two additional players during the final month of the season. However, a bevy injuries in September have allow the Cincinnati Reds to give several different players the opportunity to find success.blogredmachine.com
