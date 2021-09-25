CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City’s $763 Million Budget Includes Funds for Police Body Cameras

By Barry Friedman
 8 days ago

The city of Lakeland’s $763 million budget for 2022, which was approved Thursday night, includes $1.1 million to purchase body cameras and other technology for police officers, The Ledger reported. The property tax rate was reduced slightly from $5.4644 to $5.4323 per $1,000 assessed value; that represents a 4.3% increase in revenue to the city because of rising property values. | ALSO: Budget presentation | Budget ordinance | News release |

