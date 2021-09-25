City’s $763 Million Budget Includes Funds for Police Body Cameras

Food vendors and retail businesses in Lakeland may soon be able to operate from shipping containers similar to the ones seen in Tampa’s Sparkman Wharf, The Ledger reports. The city Planning and Zoning board has approved changes in regulations that would allow the containers, and the City Commission will consider them soon. The containers would have to be on property zoned for commercial use and comply with certain regulations. | View the proposal.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO