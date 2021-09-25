CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Learn How to Create Wealth Through Cryptocurrency

By Entrepreneur Store
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe smartest entrepreneurs understand that their long-term goals can't just be tied to the success of their business. You need to find ways to passively grow your wealth and create new wealth opportunities. Fortunately, the modern, digitally connected world is full of those opportunities and one of the more interesting ones is cryptocurrency.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Here's a Top Cryptocurrency Stock to Buy Now

Silvergate provides fiat-money services for some of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges and financial institutions. Its conservative leverage and skyrocketing consumer demand make the stock an ideal buy. Whenever there's a high risk, there's almost always a chance for a high reward. In a time when regulators around the world...
STOCKS
Neowin

Save 97% off this Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 97% off this Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle. Breakthrough the non-fungible token revolution with this 11-hour bundle!! Learn how to register own your art and trade cryptocurrencies. This deal...
MARKETS
moneytalksnews.com

How and When Is Wealth Management Worth It?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Wealth management services are some of the most high-level and comprehensive financial services that exist. While financial planning services can help with individual financial matters, and asset management services typically deal with investments, wealth management can encompass every part of an individual’s finances from taxes to estate planning, to charitable giving and more. But should you pay for wealth management services? This will depend on your specific financial situation, so it’s important to make sure that it fits in with your overall financial plan and goals.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency
The Suburban Times

Creating Opportunity Through Accessibility

Submitted by Dan Bissonnette, Arivva Center for Arts & Technology. Two significant activities are underway at Arivva! We are preparing to launch our Clinical/Clerical Medical Assistant (CCMA) job training program and undergoing significant renovations. Arivva’s new home at the corner of Garfield and C Streets is on its way to becoming a world‐class facility filled with art, plants, natural light, beauty, and all of the equipment and materials our students need to thrive.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
towardsdatascience.com

How to create products that rely on machine learning

A framework for product teams to balance the particular risks with machine learning and increase the likelihood of developing successful products. Creating products that rely on technologies such as machine learning comes with different considerations, risks and constraints than normal products. To succeed in your product efforts, the development process should acknowledge these inherent challenges and face them head-on — even though this may not sit well with your development team.
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

PTC is a play on the fourth industrial revolution. Trimble will expand its end market coverage and margin performance in the future. Honeywell International offers investors diversified growth. Industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), positioning technology company Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), and diversified industrial giant Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) significantly outperformed the S&P 500...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyforex.com

How to Trade Cryptocurrency and Make Profit

In Case B, Ms. Trader likes to check the market four times each day to decide whether to buy or sell various assets – she is a swing trader. She sees that the larger cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are attracting a lot of interest, and moving in strong, volatile trends, and thinks that these are markets she wishes to be involved in. She opens an account with a broker offering trading in Bitcoin and Ethereum, and deposits $1,000, a small fraction of her liquid wealth. Using her own analysis as a discretionary filter on top of a complete trading strategy, she buys and sells Bitcoin and Ethereum when she thinks they are more likely to go up or down over the next day or so. She risks only 1% of her account value per trade and uses hard stop losses which are wide enough to accommodate the high volatility of these instruments. She tries to take profit on winning trades when they are in profit by at least 3 times the amount or the risk of the trade, and sometimes leaves part of winning trades open in the hope of riding very strong trends for even greater profits. She can profit from correctly anticipating decreases in value, as well as price increases, as brokerages allow short selling, as well as long trades. She pays a commission to the broker in the form of spread differentials when she enters and exits each trade. She also pays a fee on each open trade every night, which encourages her to close most trades within only a few days from their open. She hopes to double her initial deposit within 6 months to 1 year, but she accepts that using non-guaranteed stop losses means that in the event of a price crash, she could lose most of her account in a matter of seconds. For this reason, she is very interested in the possibility of buying options on Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

‘India Needs To Think It Through’: Indian Finance Minister On Cryptocurrencies

In an interview published on September 21, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has spoken about the country’s stance on cryptocurrency, which is practically out of the purview of any existing law. However, she has refrained from clarifying whether the Indian government is going to allow legitimacy to cryptocurrencies or ban them as it was considering previously.
EDUCATION
velillum.com

How to Build Your Cryptocurrency Trading Strategy

For a new trader or investor, it is important that you develop your own Cryptocurrency trading strategy. You need to have one if you are going to be successful in this market. Many times, experienced traders will advise you to get into Cryptocurrency trading, but how do you know which strategies are the best? Here is what you should know.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Cabital To Facilitate Euro And Cryptocurrency Swaps Through SEPA Intergration

Users of Cabital can now change their Euro to cryptocurrency, thanks to a recent integration by the digital asset institution. The Single Euro Payments Area facilitates such changes, plus making cashless payments in EUR through direct debit and credit transfer. Cabital is a platform where users can sell, buy, or...
MARKETS
sflcn.com

How to Choose the Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in?

The cryptocurrency market is historically very young, and the vast majority of players in this market are newbies. Many of them don’t know the basics of investing at all. They just hear about the potential for a large return on investment in the coin, buy it, and hope for the price to rise further. This way of investing has the right to exist, but in fact it is very unreliable. Before changing all of your assets, make sure you have a compelling reason to do so.
MARKETS
gamepressure.com

What's Cryptocurrency and How It Changes Our World?

Cryptocurrencies have been shaking up the tech world for some time now. Many people get excited, but it seems too few wonder about what real impact they have on our everyday lives. Cryptocurrencies are getting a lot of publicity these days. They're often portrayed as easy money, which obviously ignites...
CURRENCIES
sdpb.org

Learn how to accelerate your influence through the High Leverage Practice of Story

This interview is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Deb Soholt and Mel Schopp sit down with Lori Walsh for a compelling conversation about women, influence, and story. Soholt and Schopp interview women across the nation about accelerating their influence through High Leverage Practices. Today, it's a conversation about Story.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Financial-Planning.com

How wealth managers are trying to drive Black representation

Amid the stark data about advisors’ racial demographics and lawsuits that have alleged outright discrimination, large firms are taking actions that could drive change across the industry in how Black advisors are recruited, trained, retained and promoted to leadership. In a virtual panel at the Association of African American Financial...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the stock...
MARKETS
agdaily.com

Creating new animal agriculture advocates through scholarship

For several years, the national dairy checkoff has sponsored College Aggies Online, and I’m impressed at how smart, creative and driven the participants are to learn and advocate for animal agriculture online. If you don’t know anything about the College Aggies Online college scholarship program, it’s an initiative from the...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy