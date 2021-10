One wouldn't think that the standard rounded steering wheel is an element of car design that needs a rethink. It's one of the few major controls that hasn't changed much in over a century, other than the addition of an airbag and a few buttons to control features like the volume of the sound system and cruise control. But there are a few signs that the steering wheel as we know it won't be a-round (get it?) forever. Tesla has already launched its infamous yoke steering wheel, while automakers like Hyundai have envisioned a wheel with an integrated instrument display. The latest automaker to come up with something different is BMW, as discovered by CarBuzz in new patent filings for a partially folding steering wheel.

CARS ・ 8 HOURS AGO