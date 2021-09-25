Watch: Super Junior’s Donghae And Eunhyuk, Lee Chan Won, And Young Tak Help “Ask Us Anything” Celebrate 300th Episode In Preview

Get ready for a high-speed car chase on MBC’s “The Veil”!. “The Veil” is a new blockbuster action drama starring Namgoong Min as Han Ji Hyuk, an elite field agent whose perfect record and skill at completing missions make him a legend at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). However, just when he seemed to have finally succeeded in driving an organized crime syndicate into a corner, Han Ji Hyuk suddenly vanishes off the face of the earth following a horrific accident. After losing his memories and going missing for a year, he makes a bold return to the organization to find the traitor who attempted to kill his entire team.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO