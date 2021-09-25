Watch: Super Junior’s Donghae And Eunhyuk, Lee Chan Won, And Young Tak Help “Ask Us Anything” Celebrate 300th Episode In Preview
JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything” is celebrating a special milestone!. In the preview for next week, which will mark the 300th episode of the show, “Ask Us Anything” invited four special guests. Super Junior’s Donghae and Eunhyuk were there, as Super Junior as a group has joined the show for each “100th episode” milestone. Lee Chan Won and Young Tak appeared to represent the “Mister Trot” contestants, who appeared on a three-episode special of “Ask Us Anything” in 2020 that holds the record for the show’s highest viewership ratings to date.www.soompi.com
