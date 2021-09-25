CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

David Johannsen: 1952-2021

By Thadeus Greenson
North Coast Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid was the third of seven kids. He was born April 24, 1952, in Eureka. He spent most of his youth in the Cutten/Ridgewood area. On the weekends his dad Hans and his siblings would spend the day surf fishing or digging for clams. David loved his dad’s clam chowder! They would also spend time playing baseball or just hanging out. His cousins and aunts — Pansy, Ester, Irene, Mary — and uncles — Hiram, Allen, Phillip — and Grama Gretta would come, too. The family was very close back then.

