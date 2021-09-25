David Johannsen: 1952-2021

David was the third of seven kids. He was born April 24, 1952, in Eureka. He spent most of his youth in the Cutten/Ridgewood area. On the weekends his dad Hans and his siblings would spend the day surf fishing or digging for clams. David loved his dad’s clam chowder! They would also spend time playing baseball or just hanging out. His cousins and aunts — Pansy, Ester, Irene, Mary — and uncles — Hiram, Allen, Phillip — and Grama Gretta would come, too. The family was very close back then.