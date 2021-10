MURRAY – Families were excited to come back to Murray State University’s Fall on the Farm Saturday after the Hutson School of Agriculture and the Agriculture Leadership Council canceled it last year because of COVID-19. This year was the 17th iteration of the annual event, which is held at the Mabel G. & J. Stanley Pullen Farm and raises money for scholarships. It is sponsored by Hutson School of Agriculture and hosted by the Agriculture Leadership Council. Rhea Ann Holland, academic services coordinator for the Hutson School of Agriculture, said she has been in charge of Fall on the Farm since 2006, and she was happy to see the community welcome it back on Saturday with such enthusiasm.

MURRAY, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO