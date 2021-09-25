CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruno Fernandes Skies 92nd Minute Penalty As Manchester United Lose 1-0 To Aston Villa

By Daniel Marland
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aston Villa have snatched a late victory against Manchester United after Bruno Fernandes skied a penalty in added time. United welcomed Villa to Old Trafford for an early kick-off looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season. Injury to Luke Shaw in the first half and Harry Maguire in...

www.sportbible.com

