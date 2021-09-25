Falcons vs. Giants preview: 5 things to know about Week 3
C Billy Price: The Falcons need to take advantage of Price, who is an injury replacement. He’s been notoriously bad in pass protection, so Grady Jarrett should have his way. DL Leonard Williams: The Falcons interior offensive line is going through a gauntlet of interior defenders, and Williams is as good as any Jalen Mayfield and Matt Hennessy have faced thus far. He can be a game-breaker, so Arthur Smith should have a clear plan to neutralize him.www.sportstalkatl.com
Comments / 0