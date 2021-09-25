Falcons vs. Giants preview: 5 things to know about Week 3

The Falcons and Giants will meet in MetLife Stadium this Sunday in a battle of winless teams. New York has been far closer to earning their first victory of the season than Atlanta, but oddsmakers think that it will be a close game. The Giants offense is built similarly to the Falcons — from the outside in. Daniel Jones, like Matt Ryan, doesn’t have great protection but has a bevy of receivers, tight ends, and running backs to get the ball to. The Falcons will have to play their best game yet to come out of East Rutherford with a win, so here are some of those critical matchups that could tilt the game either way.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO