Treehouses make a comeback as nature meets nostalgia

By TRACEE M. HERBAUGH, Associated Press
Star-Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthropologists believe our ancient human ancestors spent their time in trees, so it should be no surprise we love treehouses today. Treehouses of all kinds are experiencing a renaissance. When an acre-size slice of land in Gold Hill, Colorado, came on the market earlier this year, local resident Jessica Brookhart,...

trib.com

