Treehouses make a comeback as nature meets nostalgia

The Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins,” a show about how legends, science, and tradition combine to create some of our familiar Halloween celebrations. Learn how our traditions can be traced back to ancient Celtic festivals, the Christian tradition of All Hallows Eve, the astronomical functions of Stonehenge, and more. “Halloween: Celestial Origins” plays on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4 p.m. and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. all through October. The show also includes a brief live Star Talk about the stars, planets, and constellations currently visible in our night skies. Running time is about 30 minutes, and the show is recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission is just $3 per person (cash or check only please). For more details, visit casperplanetarium.com.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO