Can the leasing office falsely charge you for damages ?

I recently moved out of my apartment on 9/10 and handed in the keys . We made sure to clean the apartment , wipe walls , vacuumed , rented a carpet cleaner ect . I received a letter stating that she is charging us for painting the apartment , a tear in carpet which was there since we moved , and rips on the vinyl floors which were there as well , a stain the the carpet (this one is true) and overall cleaning that amounts to 1590 . Most of the money is for repainting walls and baseboards this is normal wear and tear when living at an apartment for over two years .