PS2 classic Ico turns 20 years old

In the fall of 2001, the PlayStation 2 had what could be considered one of the single best launch day for games on September 24, 2001. It was on that day that two high watermarks of their specific genres, Silent Hill 2 and Ico, were released. In Silent Hill 2, you take on the role of James Sunderland, a widower who receives a letter from his dead wife and returns to the town of Silent Hill to face his inner demons. Ico casts players as the titular character, an abandoned boy who finds himself alone in a castle. On your journey, you come across a young girl named Yorda, the daughter of the Queen, whom you must protect as the two of you try to escape the dangerous castle. These two titles continue to stand the test of time, even two decades after they made their debut. They are a pair of games that have inspired, enchanted, and frightened. So what exactly is it about these two games that have allowed them to endure for so long?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO