Short agenda for county commission

Woodward County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. at the courthouse for a short agenda.

The board will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for D Boy Dispensaries on a 3.95 acre tract in SW ¼ Section 29 T23N R19W in District 1.

A discussion will be held with Human Resources regarding open enrollment and benefits offered to Woodward County employees.

Commissioners will have a public protest hearing for possibly changing zoning classification for Triple C Real Properties on the NW ¼ of Section 36 T23N R22W before considering changing from A-1 General Agricultural District to I-2 General Industrial District.

The board will consider final approval and signing the Woodward County budget for 2021/2022.

Commissioners gave tentatiave approval on the $6.77 million budget earlier in September with a minor change needed to assist the sheriff with purchasing new vehicles.

A resignation letter from Alan N. Case Sr. as a trustee representing Woodward County on the Northwest Oklahoma Economic Development Authority board will be considered effective Oct. 6th