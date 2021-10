Janet Jeffries of Crete Nebraska will present “Czech Folk Costumes” at the North Platte Public Library at 12:00 PM, Thursday, September 30. National folk costumes, or kroje, in the Czech Lands developed over centuries from the simple garments of the people to the colorful, artistic ensembles one finds today at festivals and in museums. Through slide illustrations and her own collection, Jeffries provides an interesting look at some of the literally hundreds of costume variations differing according to districts, villages, and feudal estates.

