CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Autopsy shows that actor Michael K. Williams died of drug intoxication

WHYY
WHYY
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actor Michael K. Williams died of acute drug intoxication in what New York City’s medical examiner said Friday was an accidental death. Williams, known for playing Omar Little on “The Wire” and an Emmy Award nominee this year, had fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his system when he died Sept. 6 in Brooklyn.

whyy.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thatgrapejuice.net

Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed

As the fans and contemporaries continue to mourn the passing of Michael K. Williams, the actor’s official cause of death has been revealed. On September 6, Williams – famed for his roles on shows such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’ – was found deceased at his New York apartment by a relative after being unreachable for a number of days.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Michael K. Williams Died of Intoxication From Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine, Says Medical Examiner

Michael K. Williams died of “acute intoxication” from the combined effects of several drugs, including fentanyl, heroin, p-fluorofentanyl, and cocaine, according to a report from the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner. The manner of death was ruled an accident. Williams was found dead on September 6th at his home in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. He was 54. Prior to his death, Williams had been open about his longtime struggles with addiction, with a 2017 New York Times profile noting that he developed a drug problem as a teenager and was frequently visiting clinics by 19. In his acting career, too, Williams often found himself playing characters that forced him to tap into past traumas and often sent him back into the throes of addiction.  “The characters that mean the most to me are the ones that damn near kill me,” he told The Times. “It’s a sacrifice I’ve chosen to make.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Hollywood Gossip

Michael K. Williams Died of Accidental Drug Overdose, Official Report Concludes

Just over two weeks since Michael K. Williams passed away, we've learned the official cause of death for the beloved actor. On Friday, September 24, the New York City of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to various outlets that the veteran star succumbed to acute intoxication from the "combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine."
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael K Williams
Popculture

Gayle King Drops Some Massive Family Baby News on 'CBS Mornings'

Gayle King shared some exciting news during Monday's CBS Mornings broadcast. Her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first child, son Luca Lynn Miller, making King a grandmother. Bumpus is married to Virgil Miller, and they tied the knot at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara, California in December. "Please allow...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares emotional family update

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts marked an important family milestone on Monday. Taking to Instagram, mom-of-two Deborah revealed that it was time for their son Nick to return to high school - and the teen even posed for some back-to-school photos at Deborah's request. WATCH: Al Roker celebrates...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Drug Addiction#Intoxication#The Newark Star Ledger#The Associated Press#Hbo
Popculture

Judge Judy's Longtime Baliff Booted After 25 Years

Judge Judy has a new bailiff. After 25 years of having Petri Hawkins Byrd by her side, there's a new bailiff in town. TV Line reports that as Judge Judy takes her talents to IMDb TV with a new courtroom show, Judy Justice, Byrd is nowhere to be found. Judy Justice will air on weekdays beginning Monday, Nov. 1 on the streaming platform and features a new bailiff named Kevin Rasco.
TV & VIDEOS
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
wmleader.com

Sharon Osbourne ‘Betrayed’ By The Talk Co-Hosts After Making ‘Secret Pact’?? Read All Her Accusations In New Interview Post Racism Controversy!

Sharon Osbourne is back — but, no, she hasn’t changed her opinions on those racism allegations. In an exclusive interview with Dailymail.com on Monday, the former talk show host opened up about her controversial breakdown on The Talk earlier in the year — which got her fired from the show after being deemed a “racist” for comments made to co-host Sheryl Underwood in defense of Piers Morgan’s coverage of Meghan Markle. After getting “canceled” by many on social media, the 68-year-old got candid about the aftermath of receiving death threats and cutting ties with former friends.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy