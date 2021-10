HOUSTON — Shout out to all you caffeine junkies out there. Pour yourself another cup of joe (or three). Wednesday is National Coffee Day!. "Really, any coffee shop you walk into in Houston will make you feel at home," says Gerardo Velasquez, social media manager and barista at Boomtown Coffee. "It’s really just about making friends with the baristas and bringing the community together."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO