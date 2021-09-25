Forecast: Big changes ahead for SWFL

A preview of the dry season is on the way for SWFL this week.

Our long-anticipated cold front will finally push through the area on Sunday ushering a modest drop in humidity for the upcoming week. Sunday will feature a stray shower chance with a mix of sun and clouds as the front moves by.

By Monday, the humidity will start to slide and strong high pressure will build in leading to a nearly cloudless sky for the start of the week. While temperatures are expected to stay put near 90, the drop in humidity will take the edge off the heat and lead to cooler overnight temperatures.

Tuesday morning will feature some of the coolest weather with upper 60s inland and lows near 70 at the coast.

Sunshine and moderately lower humidity will stick around through Wednesday. By the end of the week, another cold front will approach leading to a slight bump in humidity and a shower chance for Friday.

Behind this, a reinforcing shot of drier air and sunshine will arrive for next weekend into the following week.

If this pattern persists, SWFL may be looking at an early end to the rainy season, which typically lasts through mid-October.