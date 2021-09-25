CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpha Dog Myths

By Pat Miller, CBCC-KA, CPDT-KA
Cover picture for the articleYou might think that after 20-plus years of moving toward a deeper and more scientific understanding of dog training and behavior in the dog-training profession, all of the alpha/dominance myths would have vanished into the sunset. Sadly, you would be wrong. Far too many trainers still promote the old-fashioned “you have to show them who’s boss” approach to training, and far too many caring but misguided dog owners still believe them. Nat Geo’s recently launched “new” Cesar Millan show is stark evidence of this.

