Chelsea returned to the top of the points table with a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Here are our Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea player ratings. Both teams had particular goal in their mind before they started the game. However, it was Tottenham Hotspur who dominated the first half. Kane, Son and Alli had their fair chances to score the goal but were unable to do so. Hugo Lloris’ saves helped Tottenham Hotspur to keep the scoreline at 0-0.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO