The Arizona Cardinals have started the season on fire with a record of 3-0. The Los Angeles Rams have done the same. Showdown time is here in L.A. Many expected the Cardinals to finish last in the NFC West, but they have looked strong so far. This week, the Cards take on their 3-0 rival, the Rams. This game will determine which team will be in first place in the division and remain undefeated.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO